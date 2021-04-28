FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Fort Hall Business Council officially appointed Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member Ray Barlow as CEO of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

Barlow is no stranger to the gaming organization or the region.

“We congratulate Ray. We are pleased that he is ready to step into this leadership position,” Chairman Devon Boyer said. “There was a variety of excellent candidates and overall, the Council felt Ray was selected to meet the Gaming challenges during this pandemic.”

Barlow grew up in Southeastern Idaho and is the youngest of seven children.

He enjoys spending time with his wife, Elisabeth Langford Barlow, and five children. He is a graduate of Idaho State University and holds a dual Bachelor’s degrees in Business Administrations Management (2010) and Accounting (2020). He is currently studying for the CPA exam to receive a Certified Public Accountant license.

“I am grateful for the opportunity the Fort Hall Business Council has given me and the stewardship that I am entrusted to,” Barlow said. “I am excited to be part of the big things the Tribe is doing and by remembering who I am, as a Tribal Member, and where I come from, I plan to lead with, and teach, true principles that harbor and create measurable success.”

Barlow takes over the office, held in interim by Executive Hotel Director, Colista Eagle of Fort Hall.

