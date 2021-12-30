BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two new tools released by the Idaho Secretary of State’s office will help users find campaign finance information and past election results faster.

The new data-base services are called ‘Sunshine’ and ‘Canvass.’

They claim Sunshine will dissect campaign financial reports and show candidates campaign spending, loans and donations. It will allow users to search different parameters that include a thorough set of reports which can be downloaded or filed for future use within the system itself.

Canvass provides access to past election results from 1990 through the most recent election in November. So you don’t have to download a number of pdf documents.

According to Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, “Sunshine and Canvass are forward thinking tools for anyone who wants up-to-date campaign finance information on candidates running for office in Idaho, or users interested in studying Idaho’s historical election results. These tools make Idaho’s publicly available election data infinitely more transparent and available to anyone, anywhere.”

Sunshine and Canvass are now available through https://sos.idaho.gov and ready to transform research in the areas of campaign finance and historical election results for years to come.

