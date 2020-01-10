BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The work of a Kuna High School student is the official “I voted” sticker for the state of Idaho in 2020.

Samantha Robson, a junior at Kuna, submitted the sticker design in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage. The contest, begun by the Ada County Elections Office, received over 100 entries from across the state.

The sticker will be handed out to voters in all elections in 2020, including the Presidential Preference Primary in March, the May Primary Election, the November Presidential election and any other consolidated elections.

“This started as a class project for me but it turned out to be a really exciting part of my year. Although it was pretty stressful at first, I am very grateful for the opportunity to put my work out there,” said Robson. Robson enjoys playing soccer, drawing and animals and doing volunteer work. She hopes to go into the creative field after high school.

The Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks honored Robson’s winning design in Boise. She received a signed Governor’s proclamation from First Lady Teresa Little.

The Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote, was ratified on August 18, 1920. Idaho was the fourth state to allow women the right to vote in 1896, prior to the adoption of the 19th amendment. Today, women make up a majority of the electorate in Idaho.