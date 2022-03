JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – There is a new shopping option in Jackson.

Target just opened a store. It is inside the building that was left behind when K-Mart closed in 2020.

The store has a CVS Pharmacy and a drive-up order pickup, a Starbucks and everything else you would expect to find at Target.

The grand opening celebration is this Sunday.

Target says the store has 62 employees.

