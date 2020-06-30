ISDA Celia Gould

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Implementation of a new trade agreement should be good news for Idaho agricultural producers, according to Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) goes into effect July 1. Canada is Idaho’s Number 1 trading partner and Mexico is Number 2.

“Trade is pivotal to Idaho’s prosperity. When the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) went into effect, Idaho’s agricultural exports to Canada grew almost 290% and to Mexico nearly 1000%. The USMCA preserves crucial past successes and will serve as a roadmap for the future,” said Gould.

Idaho’s total cash receipts hit a peak of $8.7 million in 2014, but dropped to $7.4 million last year.

Canada is Idaho’s top market for live cattle, dry beans, baked goods, fresh potatoes, frozen French fries, butter, condiments and canola seed.

Mexico is Idaho’s second best market for malt, seed, cheese and milk powders, processed vegetables (mostly French fries), wheat, and fresh vegetables.

The post New trade agreement should be good for Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.