SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Crews have begun to detour county road traffic as County Line Road (1500 North) is temporarily closed in both directions.

The detour is expected to be remain temporarily closed for up to three weeks.

This project will have two phases of completion. The first phase of this project will entail work on tree removal, ditch work, irrigation pipe replacements and other various project preparations.

The project is expected to begin the second and final phase in March of 2021 as crews will plan on completing the final road construction.

As project construction advances, intermittent detours are expected.

Motorists should anticipate reduced speeds and to watch for and follow the appropriate traffic detour signs. Traffic control will be in place intermittently in the construction zone. Drivers are encouraged to watch for flaggers in the work zone and are encouraged to plan their commute accordingly.

Project completion is expected by the fall of 2021.

