BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Supreme Court has appointed a new trial court administrator for Idaho’s Third Judicial District.

Jamie Robb is expected to start on June 21.

A trial court administrator plays a key management role in Idaho’s court system. The state is divided into seven judicial districts, each of which is overseen by an administrative district judge. The trial court administrator assists that judge in managing court operations. They also help implement policies, programs and other directives, including those passed down from the Idaho Supreme Court.

Since May 2016, Robb has been the assistant to the trial court administrator in the First Judicial District, comprising the northernmost part of Idaho’s Panhandle. Prior to that, she worked for judges in the First District as a clerk and later, assistant.

In this new role with the Third District, she will help manage courts in Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties. The region encompasses a wide variety of court situations and needs and has seen growing demand for judicial services; the Legislature recently approved adding one new district judge and two new magistrate judges for Canyon County.

“I am thrilled for the chance to serve the Third District and its residents,” Robb said. “I look forward to building relationships and advancing fair, accessible court services in a new area of the state.”

Robb succeeds Doug Tyler, who resigned April 21 to pursue another opportunity.

