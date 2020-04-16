Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The number of new unemployment insurance claims in Idaho over the past week were down 40% from the week before, but even so, was a record for any week since 2013.

95,961 Idahoans have filed claims in the four weeks since the COVID-19 emergency was proclaimed. That is more than the total who filed during all of 2019 by 60%.

Young people, aged 25 to 34, filed 26% of the claims. Women filed 53% of all initial claims last week.

The hardest hit industry were accommodations and food services, health care and social assistance, and retail trade. Those areas represented 46% of the week’s total claims. The manufacturing sector represented 11 percent of the total last week.

The state has paid out approximately $17.5 million in benefits in the weeks between March 8 and April 11.

