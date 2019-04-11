New University of Idaho president named

University of Idaho 2019 Portrait of new University of Idaho President C. Scott Green

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The University of Idaho welcomes C. Scott Green as the 19th president of the university.

The Vandal alumnus and international business leader will take office Monday, July 1, 2019.

His appointment comes after a unanimous vote of the Idaho State Board of Education Thursday.

Based in New York, Green is the global chief operating and financial officer of Hogan Lovells, an international law firm. Green has a long history of running billion-dollar global law firms and brings broad perspective on diversity and international outreach to this position.

“My history with the University of Idaho is deep. I care about this place, its students, its faculty and staff and its alumni,” Green said. “Together, we will work toward its strategic goals, creating a stronger, more competitive institution.”

Green’s appointment comes after several months of reviewing more than 50 applicants for the position to replace Chuck Staben, whose contract ends June 15, 2019. Green’s annual salary will be $420,000.

Green has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from U of I and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard. He was the first non-lawyer to run an American Lawyer 100 law firm, recognized as one of the Top 50 Big Law Innovators of the Last 50 Years by American Lawyer Magazine and was inducted into the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Business and Industry Hall of Fame. He has authored numerous articles and books and had global responsibility for more than 3,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

Green and his wife, Gabriella, an interior designer, have two college-age children: Nicholas and Christina.