BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The U.S. Geological Survey has named Roy C. Bartholomay as the new Center Director of the USGS Idaho Water Science Center.

Bartholomay previously managed the center’s project office at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory. He takes over center leadership from Kyle Blasch who was recently named Associate Regional Director of the USGS’s Northwest-Pacific Islands region.

“We are excited to have Roy in this leadership role,” USGS Northwest-Pacific Islands Regional Director Jill Rolland said. “He is uniquely qualified and brings a wealth of knowledge to this position.”

In 2020, the U.S. Department of the Interior recognized Bartholomay with its Meritorious Service Award, noting he is one of the nation’s foremost experts on radiochemical and chemical waste constituents and their movement through the eastern Snake River Plain aquifer system. His research has supported the U.S. Department of Energy’s remediation of contaminated sites and has helped to protect critical water resources. Bartholomay has authored or co-authored nearly 100 scientific publications.

Bartholomay received his bachelor’s degree in geology from North Dakota State University in 1987 and a master’s degree in geology from Idaho State University in 1990. He brings nearly three decades of Idaho hydrology experience to his new role. “I look forward to engaging with state, Tribal and regional water-resource leaders to ensure the USGS continues to provide relevant, reliable science to inform their decisions,” said Bartholomay.

The USGS Idaho Water Science Center provides scientific information about surface and ground water, water quality, and water use to citizens and to local, state, Tribal, and federal cooperators. The center also has field offices in Boise, Idaho Falls, and Spokane Valley, Washington.

