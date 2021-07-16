JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department, in conjunction with community partners, has scheduled additional pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics around the community for next week.

No appointments are needed at these pop-up clinics, and the vaccine bus can assist individuals needing their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Both of these COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for emergency use authorization in individuals 18 and older. For more details on these clinics, hours for each stop, or to request a Pop-up clinic at your place of work or at an event, click HERE.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 20, 2021:

The Timbers with Hole Food Rescue and the Sprout Mobile

Miller Park with Hole Food Rescue and the Sprout Mobile

Teton County Trash Transfer Station with Teton County Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling

Jackson Cupboard with One22

Wednesday, July 21, 2021:

Stilson Parking Lot/Village Road Transit Center

Cloudveil Hotel, located on King Street

Teton County Health Department encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Between July 1, 2021 and July 15, 2021, there have been 31 new cases of COVID-19. 26 of the 31 cases have been in individuals who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 with clusters occurring in workplaces.

