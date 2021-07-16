JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department, in conjunction with community partners, has scheduled additional pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics around the community for next week.

No appointments are needed at these pop-up clinics, and the vaccine bus can assist individuals needing their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Both of these COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for emergency use authorization in individuals 18 and older. For more details on these clinics, hours for each stop, or to request a Pop-up clinic at your place of work or at an event, click HERE.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 20, 2021:

  • The Timbers with Hole Food Rescue and the Sprout Mobile
  • Miller Park with Hole Food Rescue and the Sprout Mobile
  • Teton County Trash Transfer Station with Teton County Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling
  • Jackson Cupboard with One22

Wednesday, July 21, 2021:

  • Stilson Parking Lot/Village Road Transit Center
  • Cloudveil Hotel, located on King Street

Teton County Health Department encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Between July 1, 2021 and July 15, 2021, there have been 31 new cases of COVID-19. 26 of the 31 cases have been in individuals who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 with clusters occurring in workplaces.

