FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – We are getting a new look at the damage left behind by the Lavaside Fire that burned 1,200 acres near Firth last week.

This video was sent to us by Jared Christiansen.

You can see the fire split along both sides of the Snake River but mainly burned in the thick vegetation that fueled it.

The Lavaside Fire reached 100% containment on Sunday. The cause is still under investiagtion.

