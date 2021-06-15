BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Secretary of State’s office has launched a new Voter Education page on Idaho’s election information website.

The new page collects the recently developed Voter Education video series in one place.

A new video released Tuesday brings the count of videos available today to 11. It covers the topic of incarcerations and felonies, and discusses their effect on voter registration. This video completes the Registration Management chapter, the third completed chapter in the series alongside the Citizen’s Guide to Voting and Voter Registration. Five more chapters are scheduled for release throughout the year including Absentee Voting, Election Day, Ballot Tabulation, Election Policies and Election Crimes.

“The purpose of this series is to give Idaho citizens an in-depth look at the systems and processes behind Idaho’s elections,” says Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck. “Educated citizens are less likely to be susceptible to mis-information, and that makes for a safer, more secure voting experience for everyone.”

New video releases will resume on Tuesday, June 29, with an overview of Absentee Voting.

