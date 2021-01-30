BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Friday the State of Idaho launched a new COVID-19 vaccination information website to help Idahoans more easily find information on when and where to get vaccinated and what to expect when they get to their appointment.

You can view the new web page HERE.

“The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho is my number one priority, and we are doing everything we can to get people vaccinated as safely, quickly, fairly, and transparently as possible,” Governor Little said.

Local public health districts are responsible for implementing vaccination plans, and enrolled COVID-19 vaccine provider information is on each public health district website, but the new resource offers just one place where all Idahoans can find out when they are eligible to receive the vaccine and where to access enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers in their area.

The page also tells Idahoans which priority groups, by occupation and age, are next in line for the vaccine.

