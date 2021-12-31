IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Expect subzero temperatures on New Year’s Day as temperatures will fall overnight.

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for the area until Saturday morning. In Idaho Falls, the low temperature overnight is forecasted to be around -10 with a wind chill as low as -25. Pocatello could see a low around -3 with a wind chill of -20. Some areas could see wind chills as low as -35 overnight. Winds gusts could be around 10 mph.

The daytime temperatures on Saturday will not be much better staying in the single digits for Saturday. Idaho Falls could see a high of 6 above and Pocatello around 10 above. Wind gusts could be around 20 to 25 mph.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little at 10 minutes, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the teens for most place and back into the mid-20’s on Monday.

Another snow system is expected to hit the region on Tuesday through Thursday next week.

To keep track of the temperatures, you can download our First Alert Weather App for your phone. You can find links below.

Download Our First Alert Weather App

Click on the image for your phone version to download the app.

















The post New year to begin with extreme cold temperatures appeared first on Local News 8.