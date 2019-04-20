New York City ax attack leaves woman dead, another injured

One woman was killed and another injured when they were attacked with an ax early Saturday in a New York City apartment where cops found a small child who was unharmed.

Police found the dead woman partially decapitated after being called to the apartment in Brooklyn around 1:30 a..m., the New York Post reported. The victim was in her 20s.

The injured woman, 21, was bleeding heavily when she stumbled out of the apartment and flagged down an Uber driver to take her to the hospital, the paper reported. The Uber driver called 911 instead. Doctors say she was critically injured.

TEEN, 3 FRIENDS CHARGED IN BEATING, STABBING DEATH OF GRANDFATHER, 71, FOR $30G KEPT IN SAFE, POLICE SAY

Police said the child, a 4-year-old girl who was the injured woman’s daughter, was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the Post.

Sources with knowledge of the case told the Daily News the yellow-handled ax still had an orange price tag on it when police found it in the building’s trash compactor.

ARIZONA WOMAN INDICTED IN DEATHS OF TWIN GRANDSONS

“There was an ax? That’s crazy,” a rattled resident of the building told the paper.

The killer may be the little girl’s father and the injured woman’s ex-boyfriend, NBC 4 New York reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Investigators believe the man went after the two women with the ax after an argument escalated, according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Saturday afternoon, he was still being sought.