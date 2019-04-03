New York City mom of 3 reported missing; friends say they received strange texts

New York City police are desperately searching for a mother of three who was reported missing Tuesday after she stopped showing up to work and started sending strange texts to her friends about needing to “get away,” police said.

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was last seen alive about 9 p.m. Saturday at her boyfriend’s home in the New Springville neighborhood of Staten Island, police said. Cammarata’s boyfriend filed a missing person report Tuesday after she didn’t show up for work at Public School 29 and at her second job at a Dollar Store, ABC7NY reported.

“Jeanine Cammarata, 37, missing from Staten Island since 3-30, drives a white, 2017 Chevy Cruz, NY Plate #HSK8417…If you see her or the car, call 911; if you have info regarding her disappearance, call CrimeStoppers 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTips,” NYPD Detectives Chief Dermot Shea tweeted Wednesday.

Cammarata’s mysterious disappearance came just before her scheduled custody hearing in court. The mother of three — who is described as being 4-11, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes — was expected to appear in court for custody of her children with her ex-husband, her sister Christine Ross told CBS2.

“She was supposed to have an appearance Monday and she never showed,” Ross said. “The last I talked to her was Friday morning. We were talking about her coming to visit me.”

Elizabeth Torres, Cammarata’s co-worker at the Dollar Tree, said the teacher had told her about her weekend plans on Friday.

“She let me know Friday she was going to go pick up her children Saturday,” Torres told ABC7NY.

Cammarata’s best friend Jessica Pobega also said she received a strange text from someone claiming to be the mother of three on Monday. When Pobega said she was calling the police, Cammarata responded, “I don’t want that.”

“I have the kids…I apologize. I have to do this for the children,” the text read.

Another friend also received a text allegedly from Cammarata stating she “just wanted to get away,” police told ABC7.

Pobega said she doesn’t believe the text was sent by Cammarata and fears her best friend is in danger.

“She didn’t see the children this weekend so I don’t know who that was and what they were covering for,” Pobega told ABC7. “She’s my oldest friend. My mother is distraught. Something happened. Something bad happened. And I don’t know what it is and I really hope I’m wrong.”

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish, or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website.