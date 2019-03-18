New York City police seek to identify man with distinctive tattoos found dead in water

New York City police on Sunday released photos of tattoos on a man whose body was found floating in the water off the New York coast.

The tattoos on the man’s left arm included a money bag, boxing gloves and the words “cheat to win.” Cops received a 911 call around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday about a body floating in the water near 58th Street and Brooklyn Army Terminal in the Sunset Park neighborhood.

NYPD released photos of the distinctive tattoos in hopes of identifying the man, who was described as being 6 feet tall, 320 pounds and between 30 and 40 years old.

The man also had on a red Casio G-Shock watch and black and yellow sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).