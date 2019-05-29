New York man faces illegal weapons charges after killing 2 burglars in his home: report

An upstate New York man was charged with felony possession of an illegal handgun after he fatally shot two people burglarizing his home Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Ronald A. Stolarczyk, 64, interrupted a 57-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man burglarizing his home in Deerfield, New York, about four hours north of New York City, The Patch reported.

Stolarczyk was arrested after authorities realized the handgun was illegally owned, the report said.

Patricia Anne Talerico died at the scene and Nicholas A. Talerico was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to The Patch.

The investigation is ongoing.