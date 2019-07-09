New York police capture man who fled to Guatemala 30 years ago after skipping out on a rape trial

New York police announced the capture of a Guatemalan national who went on the lam 30 years ago while he was on trial in a rape case.

Nelson Gustavo Caceras was 21 and on trial in Westchester County for allegedly dragging a woman into a wooded area in Mount Kisco, N.Y., and sexually assaulting her when he fled to Guatemala, Westchester police said Monday.

While on the run, his bail was revoked and the jury found him guilty of attempted rape in his absence. A judge then sentenced him to 5-to-15 years in prison.

Police said they were conducting a review of the Caceras’ case recently when they determined he may have returned to Mount Kisco.

Detectives then conducted interviews and obtained information that a person thought to be Caceras owned a red bicycle and hung out at a local deli.

On Friday, officers spotted a red bike chained to a tree outside the deli, police said. They arrested Caceras a short time later when he showed up to retrieve the bike.

“We received a good deal of cooperation in the Mount Kisco community during this investigation and are grateful for the public’s assistance,” Police Commissioner Thomas Gleason said. “Mr. Caceres will now serve the sentence that was handed down three decades ago and the victim in this incident will receive the justice she deserves.”

Police said Caceras sexually assaulted the woman in 1988 after they met and she refused to go back with him to his residence.

After his arrest, Caceras was charged with bail jumping.

A judge on Monday ordered him held without bail on the charge.