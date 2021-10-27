IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Some families who traveled to Idaho Falls Tuesday might be at home right now with a neat addition to their newest book.

New York Times best selling author Brandon Mull was at the Barnes and Noble inside the Grand Teton Mall for a book signing.

He’s written several fantasy fiction series which some must know very well.

The line for the signing extended all the way to Jensen Jewelers – several stores away – which Mull said he was very happy to see.

“When I see people having a lot of fun with my books, with Fablehaven and Dragonwatch,” Mull said. “It’s a giant relief people are having fun with it. You write this stuff all alone hoping other people will enjoy it. And it’s such a relief to see kids and teens and adults and families reading these books together. It validates the fact that I created them.”

The book signing was for Mull’s 5th and final volume of the Dragonwatch series.

It’s a popular series with more than two million copies sold including thousands in the Idaho Falls area.

During the book signing, Mull also announced there will be a sequel to his other series called the Candy Shop War.

The post New York Times best selling author in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.