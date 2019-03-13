New York woman receives hefty power bills addressed to the wooden telephone pole in front of her house: report

An elderly New York woman has reportedly received power bills of as much as $2000 a month addressed to the pole in front of her exact street address.

Maria Sprizzo, 83, of Staten Island, told the Staten Island Advance on Monday the letters from Con Edison utility company began coming to her home in early 2018, and she continues to receive bills at a near-monthly basis as well as termination notices.

“I’m reading this thing, and it says that I owe them $2,000,” Sprizzo told Staten Island Advance. “I called (the utility company) to no avail. Then I read it carefully and I noticed that the letter was addressed to the pole — a wooden pole in front of my house. You don’t write to a pole, if you’re normal.”

Despite her constant calls to stop sending the mail, Sprizzo said letters kept coming. Each letter is addressed to Charter Communications with her exact address followed by the word “pole.” The latest piece of mail came on February 22.

“I kept protesting and calling up, and none of them helped,” she said. “I’m 83 years old. Why are they putting me through this? I’m a nice woman.”

Allan Drury, a spokesperson for Con Edison, told the Staten Island Advance the notices of termination kept being delivered to Sprizzo according to standard operating procedure. According to their records, the client connected to the pole, Charter Communications, has an outstanding debt.

Following company policy, Con Edison sends bills to the addresses on file, including the pole in front of Sprizzo’s house and a post office box in St. Louis, MO.

Drury did not comment about whether letters were sent to the third address listed on the termination notices in Queens, but he said Sprizzo’s power was never going to be shut off by the company.

Though Drury said Sprizzo wasn’t expected to pay the bills, Sprizzo just wants the letters to stop coming.

“That mail comes into my box every month,” Sprizzo said. “What they’re doing is completely wrong.”