Newborn found abandoned atop trash can in Chicago alley: officials

A newborn baby was found abandoned atop a garbage can in a Chicago alley after neighbors heard the infant’s cries from their apartment Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.

A mother and daughter took the hours-old baby to a nearby fire station. The boy’s umbilical cord, still attached, was not clamped and he was bleeding, Chicago’s WGN-TV reported. He was “blue, unresponsive, no pulse,” a fire department spokesman said.

“This poor kid was minutes away from having no chance at all,” Chicago Fire Dept. Field Chief Patrick Fitzmaurice said at a news conference Tuesday. He told reporters the baby was as cold as concrete, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “I wasn’t ready to lose this one.”

Fire officials performed CPR on the boy, and after being taken to a hospital in critical condition, “the little guy is crying and kicking” Chicago Fire Media tweeted Tuesday evening.

The baby was the first to be illegally left in Chicago this year, according to the Sun-Times. Under the city’s “Safe Haven” law a baby can be left at a hospital of a fire or police station within 30 days of birth — with no questions asked.

“Come to us, call 911. We would’ve taken the baby to one hospital and her to another hospital,” Fitzmaurice said about the mother, according to WGN. “We won’t judge. Don’t leave your baby in an alley. Come to a firehouse. Leave the baby there. Give the kid a chance.”

Officials said they don’t know the mother’s identity.