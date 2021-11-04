LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho state senator who won the election to become mayor of Lewiston says he’ll do both jobs this year with help from his friends.

Republican Sen. Dan Johnson tells The Lewiston Tribune he’ll use substitutes to fill in for him at the Legislature while fulfilling his role as mayor.

Johnson is in his sixth term in the Senate and says he won’t seek reelection.

He won Tuesday’s election for mayor with 52% of the vote.

Johnson’s salary as mayor is $80,000. He gets paid $20,000 as a senator.

The part-time Legislature typically meets for about three or months starting in January.

The post Newly elected N. Idaho mayor to stay on as state senator appeared first on Local News 8.