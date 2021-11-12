BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former state lawmaker is suing Idaho’s redistricting commission, contending that the new map redrawing Idaho’s 35 legislative districts is unconstitutional because it splits up more counties than necessary.

Branden Durst filed the lawsuit against the bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney in the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday.

The commission was tasked with redrawing the districts based on the population as counted in the 2020 census.

Idaho has been one of the fastest-growing states in the nation.

The commissioners examined where that growth occurred and attempted to create districts roughly equal in population with about 52,000 residents each.

The post Newly filed lawsuit targets Idaho’s latest redistricting map appeared first on Local News 8.