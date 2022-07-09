BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) announced the next application phase of Community Program grants is now open.

The grants are a part of the American Rescue Plan Act for Child Care Development Fund.

They help to elevate activities that support academic learning loss, expand access to programing, and enhance behavioral health supports needed for children in Idaho.

Applications will be accepted through July 22.

Many communities have had limited resources to focus on these areas even before the pandemic.

“We have been unable to provide after-school activities for our elementary age students for many years due to lack of funding,” said Amy Burr, the Emmett School District community school coordinator. “Because we were awarded this grant, it has given us the opportunity to start after-school clubs in two of our elementary schools. It is such a good feeling to be able to offer this to families.”

Those interested in future applications can visit the DHW website for more information. This opportunity is funded by The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

