IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Numerous people reported seeing a line of bright lights southwest of Idaho Falls shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

It was not their first sighting in the skies over the region in the last few months.

Local News 8 Meteorologist Michael Coats explains the lights were the result of reflections off a string of broadband satellites called Starlink.

Starlink is being constructed by SpaceEx. It will ultimately include thousands of satellites in low earth orbit .The satellites are intended to help provide internet service to rural areas.

Coats said the next “viewing” will likely be around 6 p.m. Saturday, although they may not be as bright.