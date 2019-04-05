Nkechi Diallo, aka Rachel Dolezal, reaches settlement in welfare fraud case

The onetime president of the NAACP’s Spokane, Wash., chapter, Rachel Dolezal, reached a settlement with the state last month regarding her welfare fraud case.

Dolezal, who made headlines in 2015 after her claims of being African-American were debunked by her own parents, reached a diversion agreement on March 25 that required her to pay restitution and complete 120 hours of community service, her attorney confirmed to KXLY on Thursday.

“I think it’s a fair and equitable resolution of the matter,” Dolezal attorney Bevan Maxey said. “I don’t believe she tried to obtain benefits that she wasn’t entitled to. Needless to say, she’s been through a lot. I believe this is the appropriate way to solve it.”

Dolezal, 41, who changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, was arrested in May 2018 on charges of first-degree theft by welfare fraud, perjury in the second degree and false verification for public assistance, FOX 28 reported.

She allegedly collected close to $9,000 in state assistance from the period between August 2015 and November 2017, despite depositing more than $80,000 during that same time frame.

Her 2015 book, “In Full Color,” is what tipped investigators off that she had been cashing in on book sales, speaking engagements and other sales.

Maxey told KXLY that if Dolezal agrees to the terms of the agreement, her charges will be dismissed.

“I think she’s anxious to move beyond this and move forward with a productive life. She’s a very intelligent and creative woman.”

Fox News’ Amy Lieu contributed to this report.