WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 2 House Republican is publicly calling for the removal of Rep. Liz Cheney as the party’s third-ranking leader in the chamber.

Rep. Steve Scalise, the House GOP whip is backing Rep. Elise Stefanik for the post.

It’s the first public statement from Republican leadership that Cheney should be ousted.

Cheney has provoked Republican ire for repeatedly trading barbs with former President Donald Trump over his false claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Trump is expected to endorse Stefanik to replace Cheney, according to a person familiar with the former president’s plans who was granted anonymity to discuss them.

