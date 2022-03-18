JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Friday, there will no longer be an age limit at the Curative COVID-19 rapid testing center in the Target Plaza.

Individuals of all ages will be able to use the rapid testing center to determine if they have COVID-19.

Curative is switching to the Abbott ID Now testing platform which is authorized under an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 testing and has no age restrictions.

“We are very grateful that with our partnership between Curative, Inc., and the Wyoming Department of Health we are able to provide quick, rapid, no-cost COVID-19 testing to our community,” Teton County Health Director Jodie Pond said. “This resource has been a big benefit to our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The COVID-19 rapid testing site is open Monday through Saturday. The hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays. There is no cost to test at either the Curative rapid testing center or at the Curative kiosks, which provide no cost send-away COVID-19 tests. To schedule a test at one of the Curative COVID-19 testing locations in Teton County, WY, click HERE.

Rapid testing helps both symptomatic and close contacts know their test results in a shorter time frame. Rapid test results are generally known within one hours after the completion of the test. To see all of Teton County’s COVID-19 testing options click HERE.

