POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Immunization Coalition and its Get Immunized, Idaho advocacy group, will host a drive-thru flu and coronavirus shot clinic on Saturday.

The vaccines will be available at no cost and insurance will be billed when applicable.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to anyone 18-years and older and the flu vaccine for those between 2-64 years old.

Officials ask you wear a short-sleeved shirt.

The clinic will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Idaho State University-Holt Arena at 550 Memorial Drive in Pocatello.

Idaho State University College of Pharmacy students will be on hand to distribute the vaccines and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience from the comforts of your vehicle.

Get Immunized, Idaho and its team of parents, community members and experts are excited about this partnership and moving forward in its mission to create a healthy Idaho.

“We are living the unimaginable and our hospitals are all in a crisis standard of care right now. People are getting sick and/or dying and it can all be prevented with the vaccines we have today. We must do what we can to keep ourselves healthy and safe,” said Karen Sharpnack, Executive Director of the Idaho Immunization Coalition. “This vaccine clinic is an easy and free way for people to get both vaccines in a safe environment and by trained professionals. We hope people who live near and far will make the effort to come get with one or both of the vaccines.”

The post No cost drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic set Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.