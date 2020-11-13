POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Immunization Coalition and its Get Immunized, Idaho advocacy group will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho State University Holt Arena.

Flu shots will be available at no cost to anyone over six months of age, although insurers will be billed when applicable.

Idaho State College of Pharmacy students will be on hand to distribute the vaccine.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic and staying as healthy as possible is more important than ever. The flu is the deadliest vaccine preventable illness in the U.S., and everyone is at risk,” said Karen Sharpnack, executive director of the Idaho Immunization Coalition. “This clinic is an easy and free way for people to protect themselves, their families, and their communities from the flu. We hope to see a lot of people there.”

Walter L. Fitzgerald, dean for the ISU College of Pharmacy, said the College is excited to partner with the Idaho Immunization Coalition in order to provide flu shots for so many people in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area.

“The College of Pharmacy at Idaho State University has a long-standing tradition of supporting the communities where our campuses are located by offering flu shots, diabetes and heart disease screening, cholesterol checks and more to over 12,000 people per year,” Fitzgerald said.

The flu shot clinic is made possible thanks to a variety of sponsors including the Idaho State University Kasiska Division of Health Sciences, Albertsons and Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

Holt Arena is located at 550 Memorial Drive.