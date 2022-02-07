IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a group of viruses linked to multiple health conditions, including six different types of cancer. HPV is a very common virus; nearly 80 million people—about one in four—are currently infected in the United States. About 14 million people, including teens, become infected with HPV each year. Fortunately, there is a vaccine available to prevent HPV infection.

As cancer prevention advocates, Eastern Idaho Public Health will be providing HPV vaccine, at no cost, on specific dates during the month of February 2022 throughout the health district.

The vaccine will be available to those 11-26. Some people ages 27-45 may qualify.

Full schedule below.

