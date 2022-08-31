MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – The Clearwater County Prosecutor’s Office will not file criminal charges against Boise Chief Police Ryan Lee after reviewing the investigation results of a briefing incident.

The investigation was conducted by the Idaho State Police and reviewed by the Clearwater County Prosecutor’s Office.

“I believe this investigation has been taken as far as possible,” Clearwater Prosecutor Clayne Tyler said. “I recommend at this point in time against filing a criminal charge.”

It is standard protocol for an outside agency to review potential criminal conduct, and Idaho State Police investigated the incident. Detectives interviewed the victim, Chief Lee, witnesses and gathered evidence.

Due to the potential conflict of interest in working with the City of Boise, Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts requested Clearwater County Prosecutor’s Office review the investigation and provide a charging recommendation.

The post No criminal charges filed after assault investigation involving Boise Police Chief concludes appeared first on Local News 8.