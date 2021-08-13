TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Wyoming School District says it will wait a little while longer before it makes any decision on masks in the classroom.

The school board will hold a special meeting August 25 to talk about the issue.

In the meantime, the superintendent is asking all teachers and staff, who can, to get vaccinated.

The school year is set to start August 30.

