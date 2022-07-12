POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A large fire at a recycling plant in Pocatello poured thick black smoke into the air and shut down a highway for a couple of hours.

The Pocatello Fire Department was called to this scene at Pacific Recycling on Highway 30 shortly after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, a fire in a large pile of recycling material was shooting flames 20 to 30 feet in the air.

They were able to get the fire out in a short time but spent the next two hours soaking the area to make sure the hot metal material didn’t re-ignite.

The fire department says the blaze started when large equipment that was cutting cars down for recycling sparked flames in the yard.

There were no injuries.

The post No injuries reported in Pacific Recycling Fire appeared first on Local News 8.