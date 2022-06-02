KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities are investigating after 15 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Pocatello Thursday around 5:45 a.m.

Union Pacific officials told us no injuries were reported in the derailment.

A few of the cars were transporting cement.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Pocatello Police Department were notified, and cleanup is underway.

The incident is under investigation.

