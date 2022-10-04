SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday there are no longer zones in any evacuation status. For more information, visit the Lemhi County website HERE.

A community meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor’s Office, located at 1206 S. Challis Street in Salmon. If you are unable to attend and would like to submit a question beforehand, please email it to 2022.moose@firenet.gov by noon.

The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,114 acres and is 75% contained.

Fire activity remains minimal due to recent precipitation, moderate relative humidity (RH), and moisture levels in fuels on the ground. This week weather will transition to be warmer and dryer, with light winds. Clearer skies are predicted with cooler overnight temperatures. Since the fire began in July, daylight is now three hours shorter. Currently, each coming day will have two minutes less daylight. Weather remains favorable with limited surface spread potential. Lookouts placed in strategic locations will continue to keep watch on the fire line.

Crews continue to work on repair projects with Forest resource advisors, returning damaged areas to a more stable condition. Significant progress has been made on a number of these projects, including:

Completion of repair along the 300 Road

Repair work in the Jureano Mountain/Trapper Ridge area

Repair work south of Salmon from Old Leesburg Road south towards Gorley Creek

Removal of pumps and hoses from Diamond Creek and Jesse Creek

Crews are nearing completion of fuels removal and repair in the powerline corridor

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order was updated on September 19. It reduces the closure area lands north of Williams Creek and Deep Creek Roads, east of Panther Creek Road, and south of North Fork Ranger District/Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The closure includes national forest service lands pertaining to certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. See Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-512 for a complete description. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities.

Public Lands north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Fairgrounds/Diamond Creek Road administered by the BLM Salmon Field Office will remain Temporarily Closed to the public.

For more information about area hunting units, please visit the Idaho Fish and Game fire map at https://fishandgame.idaho.gov/ifwis/maps/realtime/fire/ or the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IDFG.salmon.

The post No Moose Fire zones in evacuation status appeared first on Local News 8.