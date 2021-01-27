IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Board of Education has made another change to its plan for winter sports.

School districts and charter schools will no longer have to clean event areas between games and matches held on the same day.

The board says it made the change based on feedback from districts.

Districts said the requirement was difficult especially for smaller schools that don’t have a safe space for spectators to wait while the cleaning happened.

Last week, the State Board of Education cleared the way to allow more fans to attend games.

Attendance was raised to 40% capacity or four people per player, whichever is greater.

