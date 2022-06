REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – No one was seriously injured in an accident in Rexburg Wednesday morning.

A car and truck with a boat trailer collided at the corner of Main and 2nd West.

The car forced the truck to tip on its side and the boat to come off the trailer.

Police say the driver of the car was cited for running a red light.

