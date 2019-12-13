Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Do you know a passerby who pulled a drowning child to safety or a neighbor who administered CPR to a stranger? Nominate the brave men and women who courageously helped save the life of another to receive an East Idaho Real Heroes award.

To nominate someone, click HERE, email matthew.ochsner@redcross.org or call 406-552-2955. The deadline is Jan. 5.

The Idaho Red Cross will recognize those individuals at an awards luncheon in Idaho Falls in the spring.

Past winners have included Captain Andy Moldenhauer of the Pocatello Fire Department for helping a former firefighter battling PTSD get the help he needed; Ammon Public Works employees Joseph Shaw and Joshua Hart for rescuing a man who was trapped in a car filling with water; and members of the Idaho Falls Fire Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office for the dramatic rescue of a man pinned under his pickup in a remote part of Bonneville County.

This year’s Heroes event will be March 5 from noon to 1:30 at Melaleuca, 4609 W. 65th St., in Idaho Falls.

Proceeds will support Red Cross response to Idaho home fires and fund smoke alarm installations.

To support these heroes and sponsor a table, contact Bryce Sitter at 208-258-1793.