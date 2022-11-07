POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Each year, the ISU Alumni Association recognizes the incredible contributions made by Idaho State University students and alumni by honoring them with Outstanding Student Achievement and Professional Achievement awards.

The Outstanding Student Achievement Award recognizes student leaders’ hard work, discipline and academic excellence. The recipients are graduating students who have demonstrated outstanding service to their respective colleges, Idaho State University and the community, and have exceptional academic achievement.

The Professional Achievement Awards recognize some of the most influential alumni for their valuable and distinguished contributions to Idaho State, their profession and their community.

Nominations for both awards are now open and will be accepted until Dec. 1, 2022.

Outstanding Student Award Nomination Form

Professional Achievement Award Nomination Form

