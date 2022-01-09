POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Saturday was Ski for Free Day at the East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center.

For cross-country skiers in the area, they got to take on some thrilling trails and enjoy some good old-fashioned family fun.

“It’s a really nice place,” said Shayne Aytes. “I’ve been to several places where they do nordic skiing, and we’re really lucky to have this place here. It’s quite large, and it has a nice variety of trails, from beginner all the way to pretty expert.”

Aytes says the sport is an affordable option for anyone wanting to ski and they can do it anywhere the snow hits.

“You can even cross-country ski at the local golf course,” Aytes said. “So, if you just want to go out and get some exercise in the wintertime, strap on your skis and go the nordic area or go to the golf course.”

Located just seven miles outside of Pocatello, the Nordic Center hosts approximately 12 miles of groomed classic and skate trails.

“We have a lot of different trail systems around, and so we have a lot of different rental shops in town, and so people can get out and use them pretty well,” said City of Pocatello Outdoor Recreation Manager Maren Hunter.

For Brandon Wilde and his family, coming out to the Nordic Center was a brand new experience.

“We had never been skiing before, and we thought we’d take the kids out, have some fun with them and just enjoy it and see if they would actually like to do it and if we would want to invest in it,” Wilde said.

After hours on the trails, Wilde says he and his family definitely approve.

“We would totally come out again,” Wilde said. “We’ve been told the longer you do it, the more times you do it, the easier it gets and the better you get and the more fun you have. So, I think it’s totally worth coming back out.”

Skiers may use the trails any day during the season by purchasing a season pass or by using the daily fee drop box located at the parking lot.

