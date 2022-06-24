BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The North Bannock Fire Department is recruiting volunteers to begin new firefighter training on July 12.

No experience is necessary, and you do not need to live in the fire district, just close enough to be able to respond to calls.

You can click HERE for an application and more information about what it’s like to volunteer. If you have questions, call Chief Mark Brood at (208) 317-3022 or Jim Devenney at (623) 203-8286.

Successful applicants can begin the new firefighter academy on July 12. The academy will teach basic firefighter skills and orient new firefighters with the department. Academy dates/times will be from July 12 – August 23 as follows: Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

