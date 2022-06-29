SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – North Bingham County Historical Park needs help from the public to raise money for a new water system to continue to host events.

After 23 years of partnering with Bingham County to build the park, the county had to cease water supply because they don’t have the water rights to share.

The drought has heavily affected this decision to stop water flow.

The NBC Historical Park has been a part of the Shelley community for over two decades.

Because there is no running water, the park has had to close down restrooms and hold off hosting community events.

This could also harm the plants and vegetation occupying the historical park.

Bingham County has been in contact with the park owners to help them find some solutions.

Scott Reese, with Bingham County Parks and Recreation, says if it were up to them and they had the means it wouldn’t have ended up this way.

The City of Shelley has offered NBC Historical Park a stable and long-term water source, but the park needs to find a way to cover the water lines that will connect the park to the source.

The park has estimated these costs to be about $40,000.

Park volunteers are accepting donations to help build the new water connection.

Donations to help save the park can be made HERE.

NBC Historical park is hosting a Family Night at the Park to celebrate the Fourth of July and raise money for the water system.

This event will be held June 30 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. including old fashioned fun such as panning for gold, dinosaur digging, pioneer food and more.

