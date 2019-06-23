North Carolina lottery jackpot of $7.8M to be split among more than 2,000 winners

Feeling like a winner? Well, if you live in North Carolina you may have plenty of company.

State lottery officials say more than 2,000 lottery players chose Saturday’s winning four-digit number in the Carolina Pick-4 game, according to reports.

That winning number? 0-0-0-0. (Yes, four zeroes.)

The winners will split an estimated $7.8 million, according to the News & Observer of Raleigh.

In a Twitter message, the NC Educational Lottery officials called it the “biggest Carolina Pick 4 payout ever.”

Officials say so many people won that they should probably expect long lines when they go to collect their prizes.

The NC Educational Lottery has six regional offices, according to the Charlotte Observer. The locations are in Raleigh, Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville and Wilmington.