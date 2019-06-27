North Carolina man charged with attempted murder after attacking ex-girlfriend with machete: police

A North Carolina man is charged with attempted murder after attacking his ex-girlfriend and another person during a domestic dispute Sunday, police said.

Santos Anselmo, 51, faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the alleged attack. The attack occurred around 8:45 a.m. Sunday in a home roughly 80 miles east of Raleigh, WITN reported.

Responding officers found a woman with cuts all over her body and another woman who said they were assaulted by Anselmo with a machete, police said. The first woman, who is Anselmo’s ex-girlfriend, was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown. The second woman’s identity was not released.

Anselmo fled the scene before authorities arrived, WNCT reported. His getaway vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned a few miles away, the report said.

Authorities found Anselmo on Monday hiding in an abandoned house in neighboring Greene County. He was apprehended and taken to a hospital to treat injuries he incurred in the vehicle crash, WCTI reported.

Anselmo was transferred to the Pitt County Detention Center on Monday where he remains under no bond, WITN reported. He has been given a court-appointed attorney and will appear before a judge next month, the report said.