North Carolina mom purposely crashes into vehicle carrying her 2 kids amid custody dispute, cops say

A North Carolina woman was charged after she intentionally crashed into another vehicle carrying her two children amid a bitter custody dispute with the toddlers’ father, police said.

Kendra Kerry Boyd, 22, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse following the March 8 crash in Old Fort, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was also charged with careless and reckless driving.

Boyd was allegedly driving recklessly and intentionally crashed her car into another vehicle driven by Philip Clapp, 21, and carrying their 2-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter, police said.

Boyd and Clapp were in a custody dispute over their children, police said.