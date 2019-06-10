A North Carolina woman died Saturday after she accidentally shot herself in the stomach while inside a Ruby Tuesday restaurant, reports said.

Madison Moore, 28, reportedly fired one shot into her abdomen and was declared dead at a nearby hospital, The State reported. Authorities in Kannapolis are investigating the shooting, but announced on Twitter that it was an “accidental death.”

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a North Carolina Ruby Tuesday.

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a North Carolina Ruby Tuesday. (Google Maps)

The gun was reportedly registered to the woman. The report said it is unclear if Moore was a customer or employee at the restaurant.