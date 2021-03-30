NORTH FORK, Idaho (KIFI)-The North Fork Ranger District will begin a prescribed fire plan Tuesday near Gibbonsville and Leadore. The project, which will continue through July 1, will include tree well and pile burning on over 3,000 acres.

The prescribed fires are aimed at improving cross-boundary hazardous fuels by stitching together private and Forest Service activities to reduce the threat of wildland fire and improve the effectiveness of suppression activities if they are necessary.

Forest officials said the purpose of tree well burning is to reduce the accumulation of pine needles and other fine fuels around the bases of trees. The burns can help limit tree mortality during future prescribed fire activities or wildfires. That is particularly important around Ponderosa Pine, which can live to be 200-400 years old.

The pile burning is specifically used to reduce piles of slash generated by past tree thinning projects.

2021 Spring Prescription Fire Locations

Smoke from the burns will likely be visible to local communities along forest roads and highways for several days after they have started.

Local residents may also expect additional Forest Service employees within the community at local stores, hotels, and restaurants during the project.

The post North Fork prescription fires to begin today appeared first on Local News 8.